Han Kuo-yu (left) KMT presidential candidate, announces on Monday that former premier Chang San-cheng will join him on the party ticket for January. Photo: CNA
Former Taiwan premier Chang San-cheng joins KMT ticket as vice-presidential candidate for 2020
- Han Kuo-yu, Kuomintang’s choice for top job, says he picked veteran leader as running mate because of their shared values
- Analysts say Chang is a smart choice who will help make the populist Han more palatable to conservative voters
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen is keen to get trade talks with the US back on track. Photo: CNA
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen calls for resumption of TIFA talks with US as tensions rise with Beijing
- With relations between Taipei and Washington at their best for 40 years, time is ripe to restart trade negotiations under Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, leader says
- But Washington unlikely to agree to Tsai’s proposal unless island lifts its ban on American beef and pork, analyst says
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
