Han Kuo-yu, from the mainland-friendly KMT, is challenging President Tsai Ing-wen in January’s vote. Photo: AP
Taiwan security officials step up monitoring over fears mainland-based citizens will try to influence election
- Security chief says there is concern that ‘certain actions’ are being taken to influence January’s vote
- Around 400,000 Taiwanese live on the mainland, around 10 per cent of whom have permanent residency status
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Taiwan’s KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu may find the one million Taiwanese businesspeople living and working on the mainland less of an influence than in previous elections. Photo: AP
In Taiwan 2020 election race, the influence of mainland-based voters may be waning
- About one million Taiwanese businesspeople live and work in mainland China and traditionally vote ‘blue’
- With some wavering and falling numbers they may have less influence than before on the next presidential poll
Topic | Taiwan
