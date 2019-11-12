Channels

Han Kuo-yu, from the mainland-friendly KMT, is challenging President Tsai Ing-wen in January’s vote. Photo: AP
Taiwan security officials step up monitoring over fears mainland-based citizens will try to influence election

  • Security chief says there is concern that ‘certain actions’ are being taken to influence January’s vote
  • Around 400,000 Taiwanese live on the mainland, around 10 per cent of whom have permanent residency status
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 6:58am, 12 Nov, 2019

Taiwan’s KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu may find the one million Taiwanese businesspeople living and working on the mainland less of an influence than in previous elections. Photo: AP
In Taiwan 2020 election race, the influence of mainland-based voters may be waning

  • About one million Taiwanese businesspeople live and work in mainland China and traditionally vote ‘blue’
  • With some wavering and falling numbers they may have less influence than before on the next presidential poll
Topic |   Taiwan
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 10:27pm, 10 Nov, 2019

