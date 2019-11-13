A watchtower and high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim minorities are detained, near Hotan in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China detaining Uygurs in nearly 500 camps and prisons, researchers say
- Activist group gives geographic coordinates of facilities in Xinjiang, many of which had not been identified before
- It says there could be ‘far greater numbers’ than the one million people usually cited as detained
The World Bank says it will close a component of the project to support vocational colleges involving partner schools that were the subject of the abuse claims. Photo: Alamy
World Bank scales back Xinjiang project after claims of abuse at partner schools
- Lender to step up monitoring of educational facilities in troubled region
