A watchtower and high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim minorities are detained, near Hotan in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Politics

China detaining Uygurs in nearly 500 camps and prisons, researchers say

  • Activist group gives geographic coordinates of facilities in Xinjiang, many of which had not been identified before
  • It says there could be ‘far greater numbers’ than the one million people usually cited as detained
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:57pm, 13 Nov, 2019

The World Bank says it will close a component of the project to support vocational colleges involving partner schools that were the subject of the abuse claims. Photo: Alamy
Diplomacy

World Bank scales back Xinjiang project after claims of abuse at partner schools

  • Lender to step up monitoring of educational facilities in troubled region
Topic |   Xinjiang
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:14pm, 12 Nov, 2019

The World Bank says it will close a component of the project to support vocational colleges involving partner schools that were the subject of the abuse claims. Photo: Alamy
