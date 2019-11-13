Channels

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen warned the Hong Kong government that it risks losing the trust of the people. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen urges Hong Kong’s leaders to pull city ‘back from the brink’

  • ‘People’s aspirations should not be responded to with violence, and you should not sacrifice Hong Kong youth’s blood for the sake of decorating Beijing’s face,’ leader says on Facebook
  • Comments come after clashes at Chinese University of Hong Kong, which Tsai likened to the ‘white terror’ that gripped Taiwan for almost four decades
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 5:29pm, 13 Nov, 2019

Anti-government protesters vandalise a Starbucks coffee shop at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Scores of Chinese students flee Hong Kong over fears they will be attacked as anti-mainland sentiment sweeps through protesters in city

  • Exodus of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology students follows violent reaction from protesters to death of undergraduate Chow Tsz-lok
  • Mainland Chinese businesses have been vandalised and students from across the border are afraid they will be targeted too
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 12:00am, 10 Nov, 2019

