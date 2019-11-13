Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen warned the Hong Kong government that it risks losing the trust of the people. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen urges Hong Kong’s leaders to pull city ‘back from the brink’
- ‘People’s aspirations should not be responded to with violence, and you should not sacrifice Hong Kong youth’s blood for the sake of decorating Beijing’s face,’ leader says on Facebook
- Comments come after clashes at Chinese University of Hong Kong, which Tsai likened to the ‘white terror’ that gripped Taiwan for almost four decades
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters vandalise a Starbucks coffee shop at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Photo: Dickson Lee
Scores of Chinese students flee Hong Kong over fears they will be attacked as anti-mainland sentiment sweeps through protesters in city
- Exodus of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology students follows violent reaction from protesters to death of undergraduate Chow Tsz-lok
- Mainland Chinese businesses have been vandalised and students from across the border are afraid they will be targeted too
