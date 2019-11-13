James Soong said this would be his fourth and final race for the presidency. Photo: Central News Agency
Veteran Taiwan politician James Soong to seek presidency in blow to Beijing’s hopes for unified challenge to Tsai Ing-wen
- Decision by People’s First Party chairman risks splitting the mainland-friendly vote and may help current leader’s chances of staying in power
- Beijing is believed to favour Kuomintang candidate Han Kuo-yu as best hope of removing thorn in its side
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
