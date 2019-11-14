Human rights lawyer Liu Zhengqing says he has been unable to earn a wage since being barred from practising in January. Photo: Handout
‘Depressed and unemployed’: China’s rights lawyers battle disbarment
- At least a dozen legal representatives have had their licences cancelled or revoked since last year
- ‘Disbarment serves as an effective tactic by the Chinese government to further diminish the space for human rights advocacy’, researcher says
Topic | Human rights in China
A watchtower and high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim minorities are detained, near Hotan in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China detaining Uygurs in nearly 500 camps and prisons, researchers say
- Activist group gives geographic coordinates of facilities in Xinjiang, many of which had not been identified before
- It says there could be ‘far greater numbers’ than the one million people usually cited as held
Topic | Xinjiang
