Human rights lawyer Liu Zhengqing says he has been unable to earn a wage since being barred from practising in January. Photo: Handout
Politics

‘Depressed and unemployed’: China’s rights lawyers battle disbarment

  • At least a dozen legal representatives have had their licences cancelled or revoked since last year
  • ‘Disbarment serves as an effective tactic by the Chinese government to further diminish the space for human rights advocacy’, researcher says
Topic |   Human rights in China
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:56pm, 14 Nov, 2019

A watchtower and high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim minorities are detained, near Hotan in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Politics

China detaining Uygurs in nearly 500 camps and prisons, researchers say

  • Activist group gives geographic coordinates of facilities in Xinjiang, many of which had not been identified before
  • It says there could be ‘far greater numbers’ than the one million people usually cited as held
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:58pm, 13 Nov, 2019

