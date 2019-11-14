More than 350 Taiwanese students studying in Hong Kong are heading home after clashes between protesters and police at Chinese University on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hundreds of Taiwanese students head home after campus clashes in Hong Kong
- Parents’ fears and suspended classes force some back to the island but others are staying put
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters set fire to roadblocks disrupting traffic outside the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin early on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Tear gas fired on campuses for first time as student protesters battle police at Chinese University, Polytechnic University and University of Hong Kong
- More than 100 tear gas rounds, sponge grenades and rubber bullets were fired by police, while student protesters hurled bricks and petrol bombs
- Protests and transport chaos prompt 11 universities to cancel classes – 10 will continue to suspend classes on Tuesday
