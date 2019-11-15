A protester walks past a burning vehicle during a demonstration in Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
US senators urge passage of Hong Kong democracy bill, as violence in city rises
- Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Jim Risch start ‘hotline’ designed to allow the Senate to speed up approval of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
- ‘The United States must send a clear message to Beijing that the free world stands with Hongkongers in their struggle,’ Rubio’s release says.
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protester walks past a burning vehicle during a demonstration in Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
US Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, is a sponsor of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Reuters
Marco Rubio, sponsor of Hong Kong pro-democracy bill, claims ‘very significant progress’ on the pending legislation
- The Republican senator cites progress on bill after meeting with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell but offers no details
- The pro-democracy bill has the support of more than one-third of the Senate’s 100 members but has not been brought up for a vote
Topic | Hong Kong protests
US Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, is a sponsor of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Reuters