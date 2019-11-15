Channels

A protester walks past a burning vehicle during a demonstration in Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Politics

US senators urge passage of Hong Kong democracy bill, as violence in city rises

  • Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Jim Risch start ‘hotline’ designed to allow the Senate to speed up approval of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
  • ‘The United States must send a clear message to Beijing that the free world stands with Hongkongers in their struggle,’ Rubio’s release says.
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 4:39am, 15 Nov, 2019

US Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, is a sponsor of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Marco Rubio, sponsor of Hong Kong pro-democracy bill, claims ‘very significant progress’ on the pending legislation

  • The Republican senator cites progress on bill after meeting with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell but offers no details
  • The pro-democracy bill has the support of more than one-third of the Senate’s 100 members but has not been brought up for a vote
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 10:44am, 14 Nov, 2019

