People lay flowers at the car park in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong, where protester Chow Tsz-lok was fatally injured. Photo: Felix Wong
The professor, the Chinese flag and a plea for the future of Hong Kong
- Xu Jiang says he knew patriotic display at HKUST could have repercussions
- Hong Kong’s policymakers, planners and teachers must take blame for failing the city’s young, he says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
People lay flowers at the car park in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong, where protester Chow Tsz-lok was fatally injured. Photo: Felix Wong
Teresa Cheng was surrounded my protesters on a visit to London. Photo: Reuters
China demands British authorities investigate after Hong Kong minister falls in confrontation with London protesters
- Teresa Cheng was surrounded by group of protesters during visit intended to promote city as centre for dispute resolution
- Justice minister injured her arm and has reported incident to the police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Teresa Cheng was surrounded my protesters on a visit to London. Photo: Reuters