US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says America is “confronted with is a challenge” from a Chinese government that has failed to honour its promises. Photo: Reuters
Politics

US Secretary of State signals Donald Trump is taking a harder line on China, blaming Beijing’s broken promises

  • America’s top diplomat will not say whether US would mount a military response if Beijing sent troops into Hong Kong
  • Mike Pompeo says he hopes the city’s conflict can be resolved non-violently, with ‘few injuries’
Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 7:14am, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters call on the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Felix Wong
Diplomacy

China says US Congress body is ‘full of prejudice’ as report calls for Hong Kong’s special status to be suspended if troops are sent in

  • Foreign ministry in Beijing insists that it will protect its integrity after advisory group calls for action if military is deployed to quell protests
  • Hong Kong enjoys special trade privileges – but US Senate has yet to vote on legislation that would expose these to greater scrutiny
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 2:17am, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

