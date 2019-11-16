US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says America is “confronted with is a challenge” from a Chinese government that has failed to honour its promises. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State signals Donald Trump is taking a harder line on China, blaming Beijing’s broken promises
- America’s top diplomat will not say whether US would mount a military response if Beijing sent troops into Hong Kong
- Mike Pompeo says he hopes the city’s conflict can be resolved non-violently, with ‘few injuries’
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says America is “confronted with is a challenge” from a Chinese government that has failed to honour its promises. Photo: Reuters
Anti-government protesters call on the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Felix Wong
China says US Congress body is ‘full of prejudice’ as report calls for Hong Kong’s special status to be suspended if troops are sent in
- Foreign ministry in Beijing insists that it will protect its integrity after advisory group calls for action if military is deployed to quell protests
- Hong Kong enjoys special trade privileges – but US Senate has yet to vote on legislation that would expose these to greater scrutiny
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters call on the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Felix Wong