Detained book publisher Gui Minhai at the Ningbo Detention Centre in Zhejiang province, eastern China in February last year. Photo: Simon Song
Sweden honours detained bookseller Gui Minhai despite Chinese threats
- Swedish culture minister defies warning to present free speech literary prize
- Hong Kong bookseller is in detention at an unknown location in China
Bookseller Lam Wing-kee says he wants his new store to be a “space for everyone”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee who fled to Taiwan says he’s ready to reopen in Taipei
- Former manager of Causeway Bay Books says new store will cater to ‘free souls’ and provide a ‘space for everyone’
- Reopening possible after crowdfunding campaign raised US$196,000, he says
