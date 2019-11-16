Channels

Detained book publisher Gui Minhai at the Ningbo Detention Centre in Zhejiang province, eastern China in February last year. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

Sweden honours detained bookseller Gui Minhai despite Chinese threats

  • Swedish culture minister defies warning to present free speech literary prize
  • Hong Kong bookseller is in detention at an unknown location in China
Topic |   Hong Kong bookseller disappearances
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:43pm, 16 Nov, 2019

Bookseller Lam Wing-kee says he wants his new store to be a “space for everyone”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee who fled to Taiwan says he’s ready to reopen in Taipei

  • Former manager of Causeway Bay Books says new store will cater to ‘free souls’ and provide a ‘space for everyone’
  • Reopening possible after crowdfunding campaign raised US$196,000, he says
Topic |   Human rights in China
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 11:15pm, 7 Nov, 2019

