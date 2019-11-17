Former premier William Lai will run as Tsai Ing-wen’s vice-president in Taiwan’s upcoming election. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen chooses former premier William Lai as running mate
- Lai says he agreed to team up with Tsai to ‘continue to show the ray of light of democracy, show the way for Hong Kong and illuminate the world’
- Beijing tabloid once called for him to be arrested after he described himself as a ‘Taiwan independence worker’
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Taiwanese presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu says he can get talks with Beijing back on track without surrendering to threats. Photo: AP
Taiwan presidential hopeful Han Kuo-yu says ‘no peace deal with Beijing until threats end’
- Kuomintang representative denies being mainland’s ‘preferred candidate’, but says he has the skills to put cross-straits talks back on track
- Han also urges Hong Kong to introduce general elections so that residents ‘can elect the people they want’
