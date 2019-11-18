Channels

There were fierce exchanges between police and protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Politics

People’s Daily says no room for compromise with Hong Kong protesters

  • Unrest in the city is a struggle between safeguarding ‘one country, two systems’ and destroying it, Communist Party mouthpiece says
  • Any attempts to challenge national sovereignty, security and unity ‘doomed to fail’, it says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 2:21pm, 18 Nov, 2019

A police officer carrying a SIG516 assault rifle attempts to enter the Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Tear gas fired as radicals attempt to escape Hong Kong university, battle with police intensifies

  • Petrol bombs, tear gas and rubber bullets fly as police deny rumour they raided campus and say ‘dispersal and arrest operation’ is ongoing
  • Force confirms that three shots were fired in Tsim Sha Tsui when a group of radicals helped 20-year-old woman escape custody
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 10:29am, 18 Nov, 2019

