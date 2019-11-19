The court ruled that the ban was incompatible with the Basic Law. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong court sent wrong signals to radical protesters over face mask ban, say mainland analysts
- The High Court’s decision to strike down the prohibition on facial coverings was criticised by mainland legal scholars
- Some analysts believe Beijing may intervene to ‘correct’ the Basic Law if an appeal by the city’s government is unsuccessful
Topic | Hong Kong protests
