Protesters wait for medics to arrive at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom district on Tuesday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
Taiwan schoolgirl at Hong Kong Polytechnic campus ‘too scared to leave’
- Parents say the Form 5 student was not taking part in protests and had tried to leave
- She is believed to have been inside the campus since Sunday afternoon
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police have made mass arrests since the stand-off started on Sunday. Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: university campus stand-off between radicals and riot squad shows no sign of ending as thousands hit streets in bid to relieve police siege
- About 40 injured activists were allowed to leave Polytechnic University campus to get treatment, although they might still face charges later
- Dozens slip through police lines and escape under cover of night by using ropes to descend from a footbridge to a highway and ride away on motorcycles
