A cement plant on the banks of the Yangtze in Chongqing. The authorities are now trying to stop further development along the river. Photo: Reuters
China needs to divert more water to north to fight risk of drought, says premier
- Li Keqiang tells senior officials to step up efforts to channel water from Yangtze River to arid regions
- Impact of pollution and rising population has prompted increased efforts to improve efficiency and supply
Topic | China pollution
A cement plant on the banks of the Yangtze in Chongqing. The authorities are now trying to stop further development along the river. Photo: Reuters