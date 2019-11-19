Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (left) waves to supporters while launching her re-election campaign in Taipei on Sunday. Photo: AP
Beijing ‘interferes daily’ in Taiwan’s election, says Tsai Ing-wen
- Tsai says the Republic of China ‘is a country, a sovereign, independent country’ and its people have the right to choose their president
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (left) waves to supporters while launching her re-election campaign in Taipei on Sunday. Photo: AP
Taiwanese presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu says he can get talks with Beijing back on track without surrendering to threats. Photo: AP
Taiwan presidential hopeful Han Kuo-yu says ‘no peace deal with Beijing until threats end’
- Kuomintang representative denies being mainland’s ‘preferred candidate’, but says he has the skills to put cross-straits talks back on track
- Han also urges Hong Kong to introduce general elections so that residents ‘can elect the people they want’
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Taiwanese presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu says he can get talks with Beijing back on track without surrendering to threats. Photo: AP