The FBI is focused on thwarting China’s theft of strategic secrets and its recruitment of American scientists, a US Senate panel says. Photo: Reuters
Politics

FBI and US Senate raise alarm over China’s recruitment of US scientists

  • Beijing’s hallmark ‘Thousand Talents Programme’ has recruited 7,000 top US international scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs since 2008.
  • ‘Shadow labs’ in China use and patent American scientific advances before they are made public, a US subcommittee says
Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 7:40am, 20 Nov, 2019

A Senate committee has said billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded research in the US has contributed to China’s rise. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

US failing to prevent China stealing research, congressional report says

  • FBI should be more effective in warning universities about Chinese economic and industrial espionage, it says
  • Agencies providing research grants and visas do too little to track recipients, while universities must be better at spotting conflicts of interest, it says
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:07pm, 19 Nov, 2019

