Police use tear gas outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University to disperse protesters on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese schoolgirl released on bail after leaving Hong Kong Polytechnic campus stand-off
- She will temporarily not face charges but must report back to the police station, her mother is quoted as saying
- The girl was trapped at the campus on Sunday while fleeing from riot police and had not taken part in protests, according to her parents
Protesters wait for medics to arrive at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom district on Tuesday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
Taiwan schoolgirl at Hong Kong Polytechnic campus was ‘too scared to leave’
- Form Five student left on Tuesday morning with group of school principals and has been taken to a police station
- Parents say the girl was not taking part in protests
