Police use tear gas outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University to disperse protesters on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Politics

Taiwanese schoolgirl released on bail after leaving Hong Kong Polytechnic campus stand-off

  • She will temporarily not face charges but must report back to the police station, her mother is quoted as saying
  • The girl was trapped at the campus on Sunday while fleeing from riot police and had not taken part in protests, according to her parents
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 4:21pm, 20 Nov, 2019

Police use tear gas outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University to disperse protesters on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Protesters wait for medics to arrive at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom district on Tuesday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Taiwan schoolgirl at Hong Kong Polytechnic campus was ‘too scared to leave’

  • Form Five student left on Tuesday morning with group of school principals and has been taken to a police station
  • Parents say the girl was not taking part in protests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 9:54pm, 19 Nov, 2019

Protesters wait for medics to arrive at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom district on Tuesday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
