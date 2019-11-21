Channels

National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung is one of a number of Taiwanese universities allowing students affected by unrest in Hong Kong to sit in on classes. Photo: William Lamb
Politics

Taiwan’s universities open doors to students fleeing Hong Kong campus turmoil

  • Affected students will be able to sit in on lectures at various colleges but will have to pass ministry review to qualify for a degree
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 8:00am, 21 Nov, 2019

National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung is one of a number of Taiwanese universities allowing students affected by unrest in Hong Kong to sit in on classes. Photo: William Lamb
Taiwan and Hong Kong are at loggerheads over the handling of murder suspect Chan Tong-kai, who says he wants to hand himself in to the Taiwanese authorities. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Don’t put politics before justice, Hong Kong urges Taiwan over fugitive case which sparked anti-government unrest

  • Both sides dig in over attempt to charge murder suspect whose case sparked the extradition bill unrest in Hong Kong
  • Taiwan premier insists it is the other side which is politicising the case, and refuses to accept Chan Tong-kai’s surrender
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 4:49pm, 23 Oct, 2019

Taiwan and Hong Kong are at loggerheads over the handling of murder suspect Chan Tong-kai, who says he wants to hand himself in to the Taiwanese authorities. Photo: Winson Wong
