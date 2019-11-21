State-owned enterprises play a key role in the Chinese economy. Photo: AFP
China’s state-owned enterprises help protect economy from foreign pressure and risks, says Communist Party economist
- US and EU have frequently complained that state firms enjoy an unfair competitive advantage but Wang Xiaoguang defends their role as a ‘buffer’ against international pressure
- Party School economist tells policy seminar that Beijing also values SOEs for fulfilling wider social responsibilities
Topic | State-owned enterprises
State-owned enterprises play a key role in the Chinese economy. Photo: AFP