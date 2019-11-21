The rules will require people to contact regulators and police before releasing information to the public. Photo: Shutterstock
New Chinese cybersecurity rules could delay release of threat alerts to business and public, tech specialists warn
- Draft guidelines state that police and regulators must be notified before any information about cybersecurity dangers is made public
- Regulations are designed to prevent information being exploited, but security specialists fear ban on sharing technical details could hamper their ability to fix problems
Topic | Cybersecurity
