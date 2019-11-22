US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, according to the bill’s sponsor, Senator Marco Rubio. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump likely to sign US’ Hong Kong democracy bill, sponsor Marco Rubio says
- ‘My understanding is that they will sign’ the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, senator tells CNBC
- Cites overwhelming congressional backing for legislation that could pave the way for diplomatic action and economic sanctions against Hong Kong
Anti-government protesters gather in Hong Kong last month to urge US congressmen to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Felix Wong
US’ Hong Kong democracy act slanders China to a level close to madness, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says
- Legislation aimed at China has ‘seriously poisoned the atmosphere’ between the countries, he says
- China also summons US’ top Hong Kong envoy to warn of unspecified countermeasures over the act, a day after calling in top US official in Beijing
