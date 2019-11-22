African swine fever has cut China’s huge pig herd by more than 40 per cent. Photo: Tessa Chan
Sign of pig herd recovery in China as breeding sow numbers rise
- Total decline slows but industry battles to fend off epidemic of African swine fever
- Farms registers first monthly increase in sows in more than a year
Topic | African swine fever
African swine fever has cut China’s huge pig herd by more than 40 per cent. Photo: Tessa Chan
The price of pork has surged across China as African swine fever has destroyed herds. Photo: Reuters
Let them eat chicken? Why all options are on the table to solve China’s pork crisis
- Swine fever has swept through the country, destroying pig herds and raising concern among the leadership
- Authorities are trying to plug the gap with other supplies but fixing the problem will take long-term attention, observers say
Topic | China Society
The price of pork has surged across China as African swine fever has destroyed herds. Photo: Reuters