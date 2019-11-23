Mainland director Zhang Yimou takes home the best director award at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, last year. Photo: AP
Chinese-language film world split as Taiwan counts down to Golden Horse awards
- Cross-strait divide forces movie industry to take sides as mainland schedules Golden Roosters for the same night
Topic | Taiwan
Mainland director Zhang Yimou takes home the best director award at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, last year. Photo: AP
Guests unveil a symbolic golden rooster sculpture to mark the opening of the 28th China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Xiamen, Fujian province. Photo: Xinhua/Jiang Kehong
Golden Rooster vs Golden Horse: how top film awards in China and Taiwan could be in direct competition
- China’s Golden Rooster Awards will now be held every year, and in Xiamen, a city on the Taiwan Strait – a possible challenge to Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards
- China boycotted this year’s Golden Horse Awards, whose organisers remain tight-lipped ahead of this weekend’s announcement of the 2019 winners
Topic | Chinese language cinema
Guests unveil a symbolic golden rooster sculpture to mark the opening of the 28th China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Xiamen, Fujian province. Photo: Xinhua/Jiang Kehong