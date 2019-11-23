US Army general Vincent Brooks (left), at the time commander of United States Forces Korea, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, last year. Photo: AFP
South Korea’s decision to stay in intelligence pact with Japan helps US contain China, analysts say
- Pact’s end would have aided Beijing by weakening Seoul-Tokyo cooperation and US-led alliance with South Korea and Japan, says former US Forces Korea commander
- Seoul reversed decision to exit General Security of Military Information Agreement just six hours before it would have expired
Topic | South Korea
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: AP
Topic | Japan
