Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has spoken openly of her support for the protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Could Hong Kong protests give Tsai Ing-wen the edge in Taiwan’s presidential race?
- President’s show of support for troubled city has helped her build up a clear lead in the polls, analysts say
- But nervous ‘middle voters’ may see Kuomintang’s Han Kuo-yu as a safer bet as he is perceived to be less likely to upset Beijing
Former premier William Lai will run as Tsai Ing-wen’s vice-president in Taiwan’s upcoming election. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen chooses former premier William Lai as running mate
- Lai says he agreed to team up with Tsai to ‘continue to show the ray of light of democracy, show the way for Hong Kong and illuminate the world’
- Beijing tabloid once called for him to be arrested after he described himself as a ‘Taiwan independence worker’
