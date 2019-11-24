Channels

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has spoken openly of her support for the protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Could Hong Kong protests give Tsai Ing-wen the edge in Taiwan’s presidential race?

  • President’s show of support for troubled city has helped her build up a clear lead in the polls, analysts say
  • But nervous ‘middle voters’ may see Kuomintang’s Han Kuo-yu as a safer bet as he is perceived to be less likely to upset Beijing
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 12:00pm, 24 Nov, 2019

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has spoken openly of her support for the protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former premier William Lai will run as Tsai Ing-wen’s vice-president in Taiwan’s upcoming election. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen chooses former premier William Lai as running mate

  • Lai says he agreed to team up with Tsai to ‘continue to show the ray of light of democracy, show the way for Hong Kong and illuminate the world’
  • Beijing tabloid once called for him to be arrested after he described himself as a ‘Taiwan independence worker’
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:41pm, 17 Nov, 2019

Former premier William Lai will run as Tsai Ing-wen’s vice-president in Taiwan’s upcoming election. Photo: EPA-EFE
