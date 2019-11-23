Taiwanese presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu denied taking “even just one dollar” from Beijing. Photo: AP
Taiwan investigates spy’s claim Beijing spent US$200 million trying to influence presidential election
- Taipei sets up team to look into allegations made by self-confessed spy who is seeking asylum in Australia
- Wang Liqiang says he was personally involved in making a US$2.8 million donation to Beijing’s preferred candidate Han Kuo-yu in last year’s mayoral polls
Wang Liqiang “revealed in granular detail” how Beijing covertly controls listed companies to fund intelligence operations. Photo: Handout
