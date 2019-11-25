Channels

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi (left) is the first Beijing official to respond to Hong Kong’s district election results, after a meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
Politics

Chinese foreign minister says Hong Kong is part of China ‘no matter what’ after shock election result

  • Speaking in Tokyo, Wang Yi warns any attempt to ‘mess up Hong Kong’ will not succeed
  • China’s agencies responsible for the city have not yet responded to Sunday’s victory by pro-democracy camp
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:11pm, 25 Nov, 2019

Pro-democracy supporters celebrate huge gains in the district council elections. Photo: AP
Politics

Hong Kong elections: tsunami of disaffection washes over city as pro-Beijing camp left reeling by record turnout and overwhelming defeat

  • Pro-democracy camp wins 17 out of 18 district councils, all of which were previously under pro-establishment control
  • Result set to give pan-democrats increase in seats on committee that chooses city’s chief executive; current leader vows to ‘listen humbly and reflect on the people’s opinion’
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 1:00pm, 25 Nov, 2019

Pro-democracy supporters celebrate huge gains in the district council elections. Photo: AP
