Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi (left) is the first Beijing official to respond to Hong Kong’s district election results, after a meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
Chinese foreign minister says Hong Kong is part of China ‘no matter what’ after shock election result
- Speaking in Tokyo, Wang Yi warns any attempt to ‘mess up Hong Kong’ will not succeed
- China’s agencies responsible for the city have not yet responded to Sunday’s victory by pro-democracy camp
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Pro-democracy supporters celebrate huge gains in the district council elections. Photo: AP
Hong Kong elections: tsunami of disaffection washes over city as pro-Beijing camp left reeling by record turnout and overwhelming defeat
- Pro-democracy camp wins 17 out of 18 district councils, all of which were previously under pro-establishment control
- Result set to give pan-democrats increase in seats on committee that chooses city’s chief executive; current leader vows to ‘listen humbly and reflect on the people’s opinion’
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
