Pro-democracy supporters celebrate after a pro-Beijing politician loses his bid for a district council seat in Hong Kong early Monday. Photo: AP
Politics

Pro-Beijing camp’s landslide loss in district council elections ‘a chance for reflection’ on Hong Kong

  • Commentators in mainland China say the poll might kick-start some deeper thinking on public opinion and the central government’s approach to the city
  • High-profile tabloid accuses the West of helping opposition forces in the race
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 6:00pm, 25 Nov, 2019

Polling station preparations at Kau Yan School in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong.
Politics

All eyes on Hong Kong district council elections on eve of race perceived as barometer for how city feels about protest crisis

  • The polls, held in the midst of an unrest now into its sixth month, will have knock-on effects on the legislative elections next year
  • Some 1,090 candidates will contest in 452 constituencies, the first time that all seats are up for grabs
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 11:40pm, 23 Nov, 2019

