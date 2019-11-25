Pro-democracy supporters celebrate after a pro-Beijing politician loses his bid for a district council seat in Hong Kong early Monday. Photo: AP
Pro-Beijing camp’s landslide loss in district council elections ‘a chance for reflection’ on Hong Kong
- Commentators in mainland China say the poll might kick-start some deeper thinking on public opinion and the central government’s approach to the city
- High-profile tabloid accuses the West of helping opposition forces in the race
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Pro-democracy supporters celebrate after a pro-Beijing politician loses his bid for a district council seat in Hong Kong early Monday. Photo: AP
Polling station preparations at Kau Yan School in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong.
All eyes on Hong Kong district council elections on eve of race perceived as barometer for how city feels about protest crisis
- The polls, held in the midst of an unrest now into its sixth month, will have knock-on effects on the legislative elections next year
- Some 1,090 candidates will contest in 452 constituencies, the first time that all seats are up for grabs
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Polling station preparations at Kau Yan School in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong.