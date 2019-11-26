Deputy assistant secretary of defence for East Asia Heino Klinck is the first senior American defence official to visit Taiwan since Washington switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei in 1979. Photo: EPA
New shine on US-Taiwan ties with trip by top Pentagon brass
- Heino Klinck’s visit to the island is in apparent response to concerns that Beijing is pressuring Taipei in the run-up to January’s elections
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (left) waves to supporters while launching her re-election campaign in Taipei on Sunday. Photo: AP
Beijing ‘interferes daily’ in Taiwan’s election, says Tsai Ing-wen
- Tsai says the Republic of China ‘is a country, a sovereign, independent country’ and its people have the right to choose their president
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
