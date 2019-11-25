Pro-democracy supporters celebrate the defeat of Junius Ho Kwan-yiu, one of the most high-profile losers in Sunday’s vote. Photo: AFP
China tries to brush off pro-democracy victory in Hong Kong election and blames ‘foreign forces’ for interfering
- State news agency Xinhua refuses even to report pro-establishment side’s heavy losses and reports only that the elections have taken place
- Official outlets say government supporters were harassed on the campaign trail and accuse Western countries of fuelling unrest
Officials open a ballot box at a polling station in Kowloon Tong in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong election results giving pro-democracy camp huge win boost Hang Seng, as hopes rise violent protests may subside
- Property stocks – which have been hammered amid violent protests – shoot up
- Tencent, Wharf REIC and AIA among gainers
