SCMP
Pro-democracy supporters celebrate the defeat of Junius Ho Kwan-yiu, one of the most high-profile losers in Sunday’s vote. Photo: AFP
Politics

China tries to brush off pro-democracy victory in Hong Kong election and blames ‘foreign forces’ for interfering

  • State news agency Xinhua refuses even to report pro-establishment side’s heavy losses and reports only that the elections have taken place
  • Official outlets say government supporters were harassed on the campaign trail and accuse Western countries of fuelling unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

William Zheng  

Echo Xie  

Updated: 11:15pm, 25 Nov, 2019

Officials open a ballot box at a polling station in Kowloon Tong in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Markets

Hong Kong election results giving pro-democracy camp huge win boost Hang Seng, as hopes rise violent protests may subside

  • Property stocks – which have been hammered amid violent protests – shoot up
  • Tencent, Wharf REIC and AIA among gainers
Topic |   Stocks
SCMP

Deb Price  

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:09pm, 25 Nov, 2019

Officials open a ballot box at a polling station in Kowloon Tong in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
