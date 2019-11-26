The Japanese man was detained in southern China in 2018. Photo: Reuters
China jails Japanese Itochu employee for three years on national security charges
- Foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirms that man was sentenced by a court in Guangzhou
- Nine Japanese nationals have faced similar charges since 2015
Topic | China-Japan relations
A wooden prayer tablet bearing a pro-Hong Kong message that was defaced at a shrine in Japan. Photo: Twitter / Nursemens4321
Chinese tourists blamed after vandals deface pro-Hong Kong protest messages at Japanese shrines
- Some ‘ema’ prayer tablets have had messages expressing support for protesters in Hong Kong scribbled out, while others have been destroyed
- Most of those that have been damaged have had the words ‘one China’ or ‘one country’ scrawled on them
Topic | Hong Kong protests
