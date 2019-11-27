Channels

Wang Liqiang's claims to have taken part in espionage operations in Taiwan have shaken up the presidential race. Photo: theage.com.au
Politics

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen looks for boost from claims ‘Chinese spy’ helped her rival

  • Opposition candidate Han Kuo-yu and his KMT party have tried to rebut allegations from Wang Liqiang that he worked to undermine island’s democracy and channelled funds from Beijing
  • Wang is now seeking asylum in Australia and his claims have been seen as boost for the president and her independence-leaning DPP
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 8:14am, 27 Nov, 2019

Wang Liqiang’s claims to have taken part in espionage operations in Taiwan have shaken up the presidential race. Photo: theage.com.au
Wang Liqiang "revealed in granular detail" how Beijing covertly controls listed companies to fund intelligence operations. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Chinese spy who ‘infiltrated’ Hong Kong, Taiwan, defects to Australia, report says

  • Wang ‘William’ Liqiang gives counter-espionage agency the names of senior military intelligence officers he says funded and conducted operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia
  • Spy is now seeking asylum in Australia, saying he ‘will be dead’ if he returns home, according to media reports
Topic |   Espionage
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:13pm, 26 Nov, 2019

Wang Liqiang “revealed in granular detail” how Beijing covertly controls listed companies to fund intelligence operations. Photo: Handout
