Wang Liqiang’s claims to have taken part in espionage operations in Taiwan have shaken up the presidential race. Photo: theage.com.au
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen looks for boost from claims ‘Chinese spy’ helped her rival
- Opposition candidate Han Kuo-yu and his KMT party have tried to rebut allegations from Wang Liqiang that he worked to undermine island’s democracy and channelled funds from Beijing
- Wang is now seeking asylum in Australia and his claims have been seen as boost for the president and her independence-leaning DPP
Wang Liqiang “revealed in granular detail” how Beijing covertly controls listed companies to fund intelligence operations. Photo: Handout
Chinese spy who ‘infiltrated’ Hong Kong, Taiwan, defects to Australia, report says
- Wang ‘William’ Liqiang gives counter-espionage agency the names of senior military intelligence officers he says funded and conducted operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia
- Spy is now seeking asylum in Australia, saying he ‘will be dead’ if he returns home, according to media reports
