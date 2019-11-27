Channels

Voters line up in Hong Kong on November 24. Photo: AP
Politics

Time for Beijing to rethink Hong Kong script after pan-democrat landslide, Chinese analysts say

  • The results of the district council elections will boost the power of the non-establishment camp and possibly influence the race for the city’s leader, observers say
  • A central government official agreed that Beijing was surprised by the landslide win for the pan-democrats
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
SCMP

Josephine Ma  

Echo Xie  

William Zheng  

Linda Lew  

Updated: 6:24am, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Voters line up in Hong Kong on November 24. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A polling station for district council polls in Hong Kong in 2015. Photo: EPA
Politics

Why Beijing wants Hong Kong’s district council elections to take place despite expected drubbing for pro-establishment camp

  • Analyst says central government is concerned that if polls cannot proceed, this would ‘create a bigger mess in the next few years’
  • Source says election officers allowed to claim up to HK$800 for hotel stays on night before polls to ensure they get to stations on time
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

William Zheng  

Updated: 4:50pm, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A polling station for district council polls in Hong Kong in 2015. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
