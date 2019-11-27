Voters line up in Hong Kong on November 24. Photo: AP
Time for Beijing to rethink Hong Kong script after pan-democrat landslide, Chinese analysts say
- The results of the district council elections will boost the power of the non-establishment camp and possibly influence the race for the city’s leader, observers say
- A central government official agreed that Beijing was surprised by the landslide win for the pan-democrats
A polling station for district council polls in Hong Kong in 2015. Photo: EPA
Why Beijing wants Hong Kong’s district council elections to take place despite expected drubbing for pro-establishment camp
- Analyst says central government is concerned that if polls cannot proceed, this would ‘create a bigger mess in the next few years’
- Source says election officers allowed to claim up to HK$800 for hotel stays on night before polls to ensure they get to stations on time
