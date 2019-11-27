Beijing described Taipei’s investigation into two executives from a Hong Kong investment firm as a political farce. Photo: AP
Beijing accuses Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party of using spy allegations for political gain
- Party ‘has bound itself to a scammer and carried out this huge political manipulation’, Taiwan Affairs Office says
- Authorities in Taipei had earlier questioned executives of Hong Kong company about charges made by self-proclaimed spy Wang Liqiang
