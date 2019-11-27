Channels

Beijing described Taipei’s investigation into two executives from a Hong Kong investment firm as a political farce. Photo: AP
Politics

Beijing accuses Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party of using spy allegations for political gain

  • Party ‘has bound itself to a scammer and carried out this huge political manipulation’, Taiwan Affairs Office says
  • Authorities in Taipei had earlier questioned executives of Hong Kong company about charges made by self-proclaimed spy Wang Liqiang
Topic |   Taiwan
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 7:07pm, 27 Nov, 2019

Beijing described Taipei's investigation into two executives from a Hong Kong investment firm as a political farce. Photo: AP
Taiwanese presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu denied taking “even just one dollar” from Beijing. Photo: AP
Politics

Taiwan investigates spy’s claim Beijing spent US$200 million trying to influence presidential election

  • Taipei sets up team to look into allegations made by self-confessed spy who is seeking asylum in Australia
  • Wang Liqiang says he was personally involved in making a US$2.8 million donation to Beijing’s preferred candidate Han Kuo-yu in last year’s mayoral polls
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 6:18pm, 26 Nov, 2019

Taiwanese presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu denied taking “even just one dollar” from Beijing. Photo: AP
