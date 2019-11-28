Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Roche is one of several companies that agreed to cut the cost of their drugs in China. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Drug makers including Roche and Novaris slash medicine prices in China to get on reimbursement list

  • National Healthcare Security Administration adds 70 medicines to approved list
  • Chinese citizens can use their state medical insurance to cover a significant portion of the cost of drugs on the list
Topic |   Health in China
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:00pm, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Roche is one of several companies that agreed to cut the cost of their drugs in China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Geng Meiyu (front row, left) and her research team at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have successfully developed the first world’s medication for Alzheimer’s Disease in nearly 20 years. Photo: Xinhua
Science

China approves Oligomannate, world’s first new Alzheimer’s drug in 20 years and it is based on seaweed

  • Clinical trial shows effectiveness in treating mild to moderate forms of the disease, and it may even improve cognitive function
  • Researchers noticed elderly people who regularly eat seaweed are less likely to develop the condition
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 8:50am, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Geng Meiyu (front row, left) and her research team at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have successfully developed the first world’s medication for Alzheimer’s Disease in nearly 20 years. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.