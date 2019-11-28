Roche is one of several companies that agreed to cut the cost of their drugs in China. Photo: Reuters
Drug makers including Roche and Novaris slash medicine prices in China to get on reimbursement list
- National Healthcare Security Administration adds 70 medicines to approved list
- Chinese citizens can use their state medical insurance to cover a significant portion of the cost of drugs on the list
Topic | Health in China
Geng Meiyu (front row, left) and her research team at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have successfully developed the first world’s medication for Alzheimer’s Disease in nearly 20 years. Photo: Xinhua
China approves Oligomannate, world’s first new Alzheimer’s drug in 20 years and it is based on seaweed
- Clinical trial shows effectiveness in treating mild to moderate forms of the disease, and it may even improve cognitive function
- Researchers noticed elderly people who regularly eat seaweed are less likely to develop the condition
Topic | China science
