Simon Cheng Man-kit was held for more than two weeks in Shenzhen in August. Photo: Facebook/ Free Simon Cheng via Reuters
Politics

Simon Cheng complains to British watchdog Ofcom over Chinese state media’s ‘forced confession’ footage

  • Former British consulate worker says broadcaster violated privacy and fairness rules
  • Chinese embassy in London says his rights were never infringed
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 8:31pm, 28 Nov, 2019

Simon Cheng was reported missing in August. Photo: AFP
Politics

Simon Cheng: former British consulate worker detained in Shenzhen claims he was tortured by Chinese police

  • Simon Cheng says he was shackled, blindfolded, beaten during 15 days of detention
  • Britain ‘outraged’ but Beijing maintains he broke the law by hiring a prostitute
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 10:38am, 22 Nov, 2019

Simon Cheng was reported missing in August. Photo: AFP
