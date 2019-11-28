Simon Cheng Man-kit was held for more than two weeks in Shenzhen in August. Photo: Facebook/ Free Simon Cheng via Reuters
Simon Cheng complains to British watchdog Ofcom over Chinese state media’s ‘forced confession’ footage
- Former British consulate worker says broadcaster violated privacy and fairness rules
- Chinese embassy in London says his rights were never infringed
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Simon Cheng was reported missing in August. Photo: AFP
Simon Cheng: former British consulate worker detained in Shenzhen claims he was tortured by Chinese police
- Simon Cheng says he was shackled, blindfolded, beaten during 15 days of detention
- Britain ‘outraged’ but Beijing maintains he broke the law by hiring a prostitute
