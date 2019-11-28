Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Li Ka-shing, one of the city’s most prominent tycoons, with current chief executive Carrie Lam during the 2017 vote. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Hong Kong election success for pro-democracy camp gives Beijing a headache when dealing with ‘kingmaker’ tycoons

  • Sunday’s elections have changed the electoral maths on the committee that selects the city’s chief executive, giving increased importance to the votes of the business elite
  • China’s central government has previously accused property developers of fuelling unrest by ‘hoarding land’ but now must decide how to ensure they back their preferred candidate
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 12:02am, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Li Ka-shing, one of the city’s most prominent tycoons, with current chief executive Carrie Lam during the 2017 vote. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.