Kuomintang presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu says people should tell pollsters they support Tsai Ing-wen. Photo: Reuters
‘Lie to pollsters’: Taiwan presidential candidate tells voters to trick DPP into thinking it is winning
- Behind in the race, KMT nominee suggests public lull ruling party into false sense of security
Topic | Taiwan
Kuomintang presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu says people should tell pollsters they support Tsai Ing-wen. Photo: Reuters
Beijing described Taipei’s investigation into two executives from a Hong Kong investment firm as a political farce. Photo: AP
Beijing accuses Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party of using spy allegations for political gain
- Party ‘has bound itself to a scammer and carried out this huge political manipulation’, Taiwan Affairs Office says
- Authorities in Taipei had earlier questioned executives of Hong Kong company about charges made by self-proclaimed spy Wang Liqiang
Topic | Taiwan
Beijing described Taipei’s investigation into two executives from a Hong Kong investment firm as a political farce. Photo: AP