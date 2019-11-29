Channels

Kuomintang presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu says people should tell pollsters they support Tsai Ing-wen. Photo: Reuters
Politics

‘Lie to pollsters’: Taiwan presidential candidate tells voters to trick DPP into thinking it is winning

  • Behind in the race, KMT nominee suggests public lull ruling party into false sense of security
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:12pm, 29 Nov, 2019

Beijing described Taipei’s investigation into two executives from a Hong Kong investment firm as a political farce. Photo: AP
Politics

Beijing accuses Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party of using spy allegations for political gain

  • Party ‘has bound itself to a scammer and carried out this huge political manipulation’, Taiwan Affairs Office says
  • Authorities in Taipei had earlier questioned executives of Hong Kong company about charges made by self-proclaimed spy Wang Liqiang
Topic |   Taiwan
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 11:18pm, 27 Nov, 2019

