Riot police take up position in Wenlou in Guangdong province, after protests erupted in the township. Photo: Handout
Protesters and police clash in southern China over plans for crematorium
- Officers ‘fire tear gas and beat demonstrators’ opposed to construction project in Guangdong province
- About 50 people were detained over two days, and elderly and children among the wounded, residents say
Topic | Crime in China
Riot police take up position in Wenlou in Guangdong province, after protests erupted in the township. Photo: Handout