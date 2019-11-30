Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai take part in an anti-terror drill in advance of Macau’s celebrations of the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese administration. Photo: Toutiao
Politics

China police prepare for Macau handover anniversary with anti-terror drill near Hong Kong

  • Zhuhai police, at the end of the world’s longest sea bridge, use body armour and tear gas in preparation for Macau’s 20th anniversary celebration
  • Hong Kong is just an hour’s drive away from Macau using the bridge
Topic |   Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 1:50pm, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai take part in an anti-terror drill in advance of Macau’s celebrations of the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese administration. Photo: Toutiao
READ FULL ARTICLE
A woman tries to leave Pedder Street in Central after being pepper sprayed by police. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Police use pepper spray as protesters at regular lunchtime rallies in Hong Kong say their fight is far from over

  • Crowds gather at major junctions, blocking roads in Central and Kowloon
  • Police fire pepper spray in tense exchange on Pedder Street
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kathleen Magramo  

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 6:03pm, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman tries to leave Pedder Street in Central after being pepper sprayed by police. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.