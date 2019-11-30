Police in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai take part in an anti-terror drill in advance of Macau’s celebrations of the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese administration. Photo: Toutiao
China police prepare for Macau handover anniversary with anti-terror drill near Hong Kong
- Zhuhai police, at the end of the world’s longest sea bridge, use body armour and tear gas in preparation for Macau’s 20th anniversary celebration
- Hong Kong is just an hour’s drive away from Macau using the bridge
Topic | Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
A woman tries to leave Pedder Street in Central after being pepper sprayed by police. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Police use pepper spray as protesters at regular lunchtime rallies in Hong Kong say their fight is far from over
- Crowds gather at major junctions, blocking roads in Central and Kowloon
- Police fire pepper spray in tense exchange on Pedder Street
Topic | Hong Kong protests
