Prominent Chinese feminist Sophia Huang Xueqin, who was detained in October, has been moved into residential detention at an unknown location, apparently for supporting Hong Kong’s protest movement. Photo: Thomas Yau
Support for Hong Kong protests in China has consequences for some mainlanders
- Huang and other mainland supporters of Hong Kong’s protest movement are finding there is a heavy price to pay for speaking out
- Key figure in China’s #MeToo movement was detained last month for ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
Police in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai take part in an anti-terror drill in advance of Macau’s celebrations of the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese administration. Photo: Toutiao
China police prepare for Macau handover anniversary with anti-terror drill near Hong Kong
- Zhuhai police, at the end of the world’s longest sea bridge, use body armour and tear gas in preparation for Macau’s 20th anniversary celebration
- Hong Kong is just an hour’s drive away from Macau using the bridge
