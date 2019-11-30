Channels

Prominent Chinese feminist Sophia Huang Xueqin, who was detained in October, has been moved into residential detention at an unknown location, apparently for supporting Hong Kong’s protest movement. Photo: Thomas Yau
Politics

Support for Hong Kong protests in China has consequences for some mainlanders

  • Huang and other mainland supporters of Hong Kong’s protest movement are finding there is a heavy price to pay for speaking out
  • Key figure in China’s #MeToo movement was detained last month for ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Guo Rui  

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 5:01pm, 30 Nov, 2019

Police in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai take part in an anti-terror drill in advance of Macau’s celebrations of the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese administration. Photo: Toutiao
Politics

China police prepare for Macau handover anniversary with anti-terror drill near Hong Kong

  • Zhuhai police, at the end of the world’s longest sea bridge, use body armour and tear gas in preparation for Macau’s 20th anniversary celebration
  • Hong Kong is just an hour’s drive away from Macau using the bridge
Topic |   Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 1:50pm, 30 Nov, 2019

