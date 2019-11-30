Two overseas passport holders have been arrested in China accused of supporting the anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Taiwan and Belize men arrested in China for supporting Hong Kong protests
- Lee Meng-chu charged with illegally providing national secrets and spying for foreign forces
- Belize passport holder arrested on charges of funding ‘anti-China’ organisations in US
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Two overseas passport holders have been arrested in China accused of supporting the anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong