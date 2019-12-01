Many branded medications are currently more expensive in China than in other major markets. Photo: EPA
China plans to close pharmaceutical price gap with bulk-buying power
- Centralised bidding process may force multinational suppliers to cut prices
- Beijing using large patient population as leverage to push for cheaper medicines
Topic | Health in China
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has accelerated its investment in advanced medical technology over the past couple of years. Photo: Reuters
Chinese conglomerate Fosun’s pharmaceutical unit to increase spending on innovative drugs, step up generic medication production
- Company to partner with teams developing new drugs, acquire patents and create joint ventures to improve capabilities
Topic | Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
