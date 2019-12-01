Channels

Many branded medications are currently more expensive in China than in other major markets. Photo: EPA
Politics

China plans to close pharmaceutical price gap with bulk-buying power

  • Centralised bidding process may force multinational suppliers to cut prices
  • Beijing using large patient population as leverage to push for cheaper medicines
Topic |   Health in China
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:23pm, 1 Dec, 2019

Many branded medications are currently more expensive in China than in other major markets. Photo: EPA
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has accelerated its investment in advanced medical technology over the past couple of years. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Chinese conglomerate Fosun’s pharmaceutical unit to increase spending on innovative drugs, step up generic medication production

  • Company to partner with teams developing new drugs, acquire patents and create joint ventures to improve capabilities
Topic |   Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 10:48pm, 6 Nov, 2019

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has accelerated its investment in advanced medical technology over the past couple of years. Photo: Reuters
