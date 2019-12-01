PBOC chief Yi Gang says the central bank will continue to implement a prudent monetary policy. Photo: EPA-EFE
China will not resort to quantitative easing, central bank chief Yi Gang says
- ‘We should not let the money held by the Chinese people become worthless,’ People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang says
- Beijing will not resort to a competitive devaluation of the yuan
Topic | People’s Bank of China
PBOC chief Yi Gang says the central bank will continue to implement a prudent monetary policy. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s monetary authority faces ongoing pressure to shore up the economy, which slowed to a near 30-years low of 6 per cent in the third quarter and is slated to drop further. Photo: Reuters
China shouldn’t risk West’s large monetary easing of last decade to combat economic slowdown, central bank warns
- PBOC pressured to cut interest rates to stabilise economic growth; deputy director of research dept says country should use ‘institutional advantages’ instead
- Comments come days ahead of the Central Economic Work Conference, at which top China officials will set the economic policy priorities for 2020
Topic | China economy
China’s monetary authority faces ongoing pressure to shore up the economy, which slowed to a near 30-years low of 6 per cent in the third quarter and is slated to drop further. Photo: Reuters