Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

PBOC chief Yi Gang says the central bank will continue to implement a prudent monetary policy. Photo: EPA-EFE
China will not resort to quantitative easing, central bank chief Yi Gang says

  • ‘We should not let the money held by the Chinese people become worthless,’ People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang says
  • Beijing will not resort to a competitive devaluation of the yuan
Topic |   People’s Bank of China
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:50pm, 1 Dec, 2019

China’s monetary authority faces ongoing pressure to shore up the economy, which slowed to a near 30-years low of 6 per cent in the third quarter and is slated to drop further. Photo: Reuters
China shouldn’t risk West’s large monetary easing of last decade to combat economic slowdown, central bank warns

  • PBOC pressured to cut interest rates to stabilise economic growth; deputy director of research dept says country should use ‘institutional advantages’ instead
  • Comments come days ahead of the Central Economic Work Conference, at which top China officials will set the economic policy priorities for 2020
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 1:04am, 30 Nov, 2019

