China’s pork imports in October doubled from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China must get pork supply back on track for Lunar New Year, Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua says
- Country must ensure a stable supply in key periods of early 2020, including Spring Festival in January and National People’s Congress in March, official says
- Millions of pigs have died or been culled due to the African swine fever outbreak, sending pork prices soaring
Topic | African swine fever
Chinese workers unload pork in a wholesale hall of a market in Beijing, China, 18 November 2019. The Chinese agricultural ministry has urged all-out efforts in China's nine provincial-level regions to restore hog production while authorities were engaged in efforts to prevent and control African swine fever, according to media reports. Photo: EPA-EFE
China pork crisis far from over, despite green shoots of recovery in pig inventory, analysts say
- On Friday, China’s agricultural ministry said inventory of breeding sows showed the first monthly increase since April 2018, suggesting a ‘bottoming out’
- But analysts are convinced the problem will continue to plague China into next year, with further falls in pig population and surges in pork prices expected
