The latest polls show incumbent Tsai Ing-wen on course for victory in Taiwan’s presidential election next month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Minor party games in Taiwan elections may lead to no clear majority
- Crowded race for the legislature could skew victory chances for independence-leaning DPP and mainland-friendly KMT
- Latest poll shows Tsai Ing-wen on course for a second presidential term, on the back of an anti-Beijing campaign
Hong Kong election officials count votes at a polling station for the district council election in Sha Tin on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
‘Face the will of the people’, Taiwan’s main political parties urge Hong Kong’s government
- Island’s ruling DPP and opposition KMT call for dialogue with the public after big loss for pro-establishment camp in city’s district council elections
