The latest polls show incumbent Tsai Ing-wen on course for victory in Taiwan’s presidential election next month. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Minor party games in Taiwan elections may lead to no clear majority

  • Crowded race for the legislature could skew victory chances for independence-leaning DPP and mainland-friendly KMT
  • Latest poll shows Tsai Ing-wen on course for a second presidential term, on the back of an anti-Beijing campaign
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 12:13pm, 8 Dec, 2019

Hong Kong election officials count votes at a polling station for the district council election in Sha Tin on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
China /  Politics

‘Face the will of the people’, Taiwan’s main political parties urge Hong Kong’s government

  • Island’s ruling DPP and opposition KMT call for dialogue with the public after big loss for pro-establishment camp in city’s district council elections
Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 5:30pm, 25 Nov, 2019

Hong Kong election officials count votes at a polling station for the district council election in Sha Tin on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
