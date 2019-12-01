Zhang Jiahui, vice-president of the Hainan Provincial Higher People’s Court, has been sacked and expelled from the Communist Party. Photo: Weibo
Chinese judge behind US$270 million business empire sacked, facing prosecution
- Vice-president of Hainan Provincial Higher People’s Court Zhang Jiahui described as a ‘hypocrite who has low morals and full of selfish greed’
- Investigation launched in May after Zhang was seen in a video gambling at mahjong
Topic | Corruption in China
