Xi Jinping told the Communist Party elite he wanted China to be a ‘rule maker’ on blockchain technology. Illustration: SCMP
Will the China of tomorrow run on the technology behind bitcoin?
- President Xi Jinping told the Communist Party elite in October he wanted the country to be a ‘rule maker’ on blockchain technology and ever since state media has been bombarding the public with articles on the subject
- One expert said it ‘could open a new chapter on the integration of governance and technology, if proved a reliable technology’
Topic | China’s Communist Party
